Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $120.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $122.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

