Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $17.45

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $17.01. Stellantis shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 23,277 shares changing hands.

STLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

