Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.33. Chimerix shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 21.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

