FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Down to $47.97

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.97, but opened at $42.12. FormFactor shares last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 3,384 shares changing hands.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

