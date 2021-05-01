Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $25.98

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.98, but opened at $25.14. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 1,629 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANA. Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

