Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.64. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2,488 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
