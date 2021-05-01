Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $12.96

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.64. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 2,488 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

