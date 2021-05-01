Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Declines By 33.7%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ALVOF opened at $0.73 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

