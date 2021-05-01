AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

ATRC stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after buying an additional 113,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in AtriCure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

