DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BOOM opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.98 million, a P/E ratio of -138.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth $225,000.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

