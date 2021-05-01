Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,834 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after buying an additional 427,058 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,072,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.