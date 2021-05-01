Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accuray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $436.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Accuray by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accuray by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Accuray by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Accuray by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Accuray by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

