Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Focused Investors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 67.9% in the first quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,740,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 212.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $354.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $356.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

