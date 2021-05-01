Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.22 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,858 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,411,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.72 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

