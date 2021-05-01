Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,521 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

SCHE opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

