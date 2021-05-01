GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $5,047,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,705,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,278,000.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

