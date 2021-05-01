GWM Advisors LLC Sells 817 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 170,962 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,626,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,422,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.26. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

