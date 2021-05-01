Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefitting from its North America business. This along with increased focus on strategic initiatives and technological enhancement efforts bode well. Notably, earning estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Aegion completed a substantial portion of restructuring plan in early 2020. Moving into 2021, the company has been transitioning into a new phase of growth for the organization focused on profitable expansion in core markets. However, COVID-related uncertainties continue to impact the business. Although the company had adopted various cost reduction strategies for combating this unforeseen situation, it anticipates reduced revenues, operating profit and operating cash flows for the first half of 2021.”

AEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Aegion has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 174,559 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 53.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

