Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,999 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 38,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

