Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

