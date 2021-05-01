iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

