Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 310.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.