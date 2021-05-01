The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.26

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $18,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

