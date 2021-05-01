VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

