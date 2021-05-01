Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 43,742 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 584,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after buying an additional 87,226 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

