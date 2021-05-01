Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

