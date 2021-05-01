Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf Sells 3,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,739,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,860,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after buying an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

