Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf Sells 3,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE ASB opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,739,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,860,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after buying an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.