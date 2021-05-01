W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,894 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

