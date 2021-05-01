GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,613.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.91 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

