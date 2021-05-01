$0.83 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. General Mills reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 855,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

