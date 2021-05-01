-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Mustang Bio posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 165,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,014,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 1,895.5% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 161,238 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIO opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.85.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.