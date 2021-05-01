GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEZU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 181,794 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $6,630,000.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

