Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.