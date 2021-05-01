Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.4% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

