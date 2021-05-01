BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

BB opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

