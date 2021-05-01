Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $110.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $2,693,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

