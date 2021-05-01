CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $114.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

CGI stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in CGI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CGI by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CGI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

