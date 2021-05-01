CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $114.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.
GIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.
CGI stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in CGI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CGI by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CGI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
