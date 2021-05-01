Raymond James Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $95.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.