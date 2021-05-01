Berkshire Bank Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average is $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

