BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $200.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

