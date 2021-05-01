Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

