Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.