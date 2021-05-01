New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,308 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 97,370 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

