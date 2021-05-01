Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HRGLY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

