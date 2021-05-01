Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

