Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

ENBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.55.

ENBL stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.61.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

