Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

EVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

