Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.70 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

