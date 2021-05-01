Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

