Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 477,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 488,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 195,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.