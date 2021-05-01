Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 472 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $306.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

